A number of decisions have been taken here, to address the issue of crime in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Word of this came from Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, during NBC’s Face to Face programme on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister said the decisions were taken, following a meeting with the Police Commissioner and other Police personnel.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/PM-CRIME.mp3

The Prime Minister noted that gun-related crime usually creates a cycle of violence.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/PM-CRIME-1.mp3