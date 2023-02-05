Popular TikTok and YouTube influencer, ‘Jabass’, was on Friday granted $600,000 bail on rape charges relative to the alleged sexual assault of one of his reported close female family members last year.

Jabass, whose real name is Nashane Findley, is also charged with indecent assault stemming from the same incident, which allegedly occurred last September.

The 28-year-old appeared in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court, where his attorney, Courtney Rowe, denied all the allegations that have been laid against his client.

According to Rowe, the parties had a dispute two days before the alleged incident, and he submitted that the claims were made out of malice.

Findley was charged on January 28 after a report was made to the Centre for the Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse (CISOCA).

He is to return to court on March 3, when the case is to be mentioned.