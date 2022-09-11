Defending champs Garvey Maceo held by Kemps Hill in daCosta Cup opener
49 minutes ago
Richard Robinson (centre) of Kemps Hill High holds off the Garvey Maceo High pair of Nevaughn Myrie (left) and Orlando-Lee Blake during their daCosta Cup Zone N fixture on day one of the new season of the schoolboy football competition at Sabina Park on Saturday, September 10, 2022. (PHOTO: Marlon Reid).
Defending daCosta Cup champions Garvey Maceo High had to come from behind twice to secure a 2-2 draw with Kemps Hill High in the opening game of the 2022 schoolboy football season at Sabina Park on Saturday.
It was a surprising result as Garvey Maceo were expected to win easily but instead, they had to fight for a point.
Conroy Burke opened the scoring for Kemps Hill in the 24th minute, slotting home from close range. However, Garvey Maceo High responded courtesy of Nevaughn Kyrie in the 38th minute with a deserved goal.
Ten minutes later Kemps Hill went ahead for the second time as a long-range effort from Jerome Donaldson somehow got the better of goalkeeper Junior Stone in the 48th minute.
Orlando Lawrence put Garvey Maceo back on level terms in the 50th minute but despite dominating possession they could not find the winner.
