Thousands of patrons descended on the grounds of the World Creole Music Festival (WCMF) in Roseau, Dominica last Saturday night to see ‘African Giant’, Burna Boy.

However, it was Dexta Daps, Asa Bantan, Omah Lay, Colton T, WCK, and Jocelyne Beroard who saved the night with epic performances for night two of the three-night affair.

While many walked off after it was announced that the headline act would not perform for the night, many more stayed to enjoy what was left of the night.

Dexta Daps no doubt stepped up with a high-energy performance, at one point getting emotional in front of a crowd estimated to be about 20,000.

The ‘Bring it to the Owner’ singer raved about his love for Dominica and expressed heartfelt gratitude for the manner in which he has been embraced.

This was the Jamaican artiste’s third time to the island. Having performed on the stages of Reggae on the Boardwalk and Creole in the Park, his performance at the WCMF this year was the biggest.

The audience chanted to favourites such as ‘No underwear’, ‘Wi-Fi’ and ‘Call Me If’. His music is less than palatable to some, but for those who enjoy Dexta Daps’ sensual lyrics, the artiste was well-received.

A Dominican rising star, Colton T made his debut on the big stage giving a performance that spoke volumes about his ability to hold his own on an international stage. After all, one of the objectives of the WCMF is to give local acts an opportunity to advance their career.

The WCK band, stewards of Dominica’s indigenous Bouyon music also held their end of the bargain to fully entertain the thousands who kept up with the fete even as the rain came down.

Night two ended with a day-break performance from the King of Bouyon, Asa Bantan, making the usual grand entrance his WCMF fans have grown accustomed to. Topping off his 2019 entrance on horseback, Asa ziplined to the stage and thrilled the crowd with his usual electrifying performances.

The Wet Fete King had no need to hand water to the crowd as patrons danced in the rain as the curtains came down on another entertaining day at the 22nd edition of WCMF.