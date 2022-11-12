News

Stock photo

A 45-year-old man was shot and killed on Friday night on Diego Martin, taking the country’s murder toll for the year to 526.

According to the police, Leslie “Paco” Downes, of River Estate, Diego Martin, and a 32-year-old man were standing by a pavilion near the River Estate Basketball Court when, around 8.15 pm, gunmen approached them and opened fire.

Downes, a taxi driver, was shot several times while the other man was shot in his back.

The men were taken to the St James Medical Facility where Downes died.

The other man is said to be warded at the hospital in stable condition.