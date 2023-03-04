Digicel Cayman marks its momentous 19th anniversary by delivering simply more for its customers. In celebration of this milestone, the month of March is earmarked as the month of giving customers simply more.

In keeping with its promise for simply more, Digicel is giving customers the opportunity to win a daily cash prize of CI$500 during the month of March. To enter into this daily raffle customers can pay their bill on time and in full, buy a prime bundle, top-up a minimum of $10, and or subscribe to any of the Postpaid or Prepaid 7- or 30-Day Plans or activate any Digicel + Home Internet Service. According to the company, there are lots of opportunities for 28 very lucky customers throughout the month of March 2023.

In addition, for every year Digicel has served Cayman, 19 Samsung phones will be raffled off for 19 lucky customers across 19 days in March 2023, starting with a Samsung Galaxy S23 Series on Friday, March 3.

Diane McAuliffe CEO of Digicel Cayman said: “We are delighted to have proudly served the Cayman Islands for 19 years. Thank you to each and every one of you who has chosen Digicel as your service provider of choice. As we continue to grow and invest in the Cayman Islands, we will continue to place you, our customer, at the heart of what we do.

Digicel continues to support the community and was recently conferred Chamber Champion Status (Advocate) by the Cayman Islands Chamber of Commerce. Some of the philanthropic initiatives undertaken by Digicel include donations to the YMCA Cayman Islands and NCVO (Children Services Cayman Islands) this past Christmas.

Digicel has also partnered with The Ministry of Investment, Innovation and Social Development to enable all Digicel customers to access the Needs Assessment Unit’s (NAU) website at zero cost.

“Additionally, the highly anticipated annual Digicel Corporate Golf Day shall continue to raise support and funding for our community charity,” the company said in a release.