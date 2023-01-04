On Friday, 22nd July, DIGICEL held a press conference, at its main store in The Valley, where it announced its offerings for Summer Festival 2022. DIGICEL’S commercial Manager, Kiethroy Proctor, publicised that the company had invested some EC$30,000 in the Summer Festival in the form of sponsorships and prizes for various activities.

Head of DIGICEL Plus, Nadika Rawlins, introduced the products which DIGICEL offered as ‘Summer promos’ for this year. She said that they are featuring several attractive products and services to the public as part of DIGICEL’s 2022 festival’s specials:

“Welcome to Anguilla’s Carnival. We are ‘red and ready with the 321’, where we are taking 50% off on any bundle of home entertainment packages, depending on whether you sign up for 3 months, 2 months or 1 month bundles. We also have a special offering on the purchase of a DL3 plus Pro for EC$299.00. This comes with a 30-day prime bundle plan.

Mr. Kiethroy Proctor Ms. Nadika Rawlins Mr. Tyrone “Latest” Brooks

“In addition, DIGICEL offers double data all Summer long until August 31st. So our customers can have lots of data to capture those memorable carnival moments. We are also offering special weekly Summer prizes this year. To participate in the chances to win, all one has to do is to sign up for our new services, pay bills in full and on time, purchase any handset, or activate any prime bundle. If new customers switch to DIGICEL, they can also qualify for winning a chance at our lovely prizes.”

Ms. Rawlins continued: “As prizes, we are offering gas vouchers, grocery vouchers, handsets, and lots of credit. And our grand prize is six month’s free services – along with a surround sound home theatre centre with a 65 inch Smart TV. In addition, students are eligible to get a free SIM card with generous data packages. So, indeed, DIGICEL gives you more this Summer.”

On hand at the briefing was one of DIGICEL’s Ambassadors in the person of Tyrone “Latest” Brooks. As a key entertainer on the carnival stage, he ‘featured’ his song “Enjoy Yourself”, live, as a means of getting listeners in the festive mood.

DIGICEL wishes the general public a safe and enjoyable Summer Festival.