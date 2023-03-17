The Digicel SVG Gospel Fest 2023 will be held from April 2nd to 30th under the theme “A Glorious Celebration of the Gospel of Jesus Christ”

The Festival will be officially opened on Sunday 2nd April with an event dubbed “An Evening of Glorious Praise” at the Russell’s Auditorium beginning at 6pm.

It will feature performances from several artistes including Pearl McMaster; Alyssa Laborde; Andrez Music; Gary Miller and Ekklesia Gospel Band.

Throughout the month there will be Denominational Concerts by the Open Bible Standard Churches; Church of God Worldwide Mission Pentecostal Churches; Seventh Day Adventist Churches; and Evangelical Church of the West Indies Churches

Symphonies of Praise will be held on Friday 14th April at the Russell’s Auditorium beginning at 8pm

This will be followed by the Sing a New Song Competition on Saturday 15th April 7.00 pm at the Russell’s Auditorium.

The Festival will continue on Friday 21st April with the SVG Teachers Cooperative Credit Union Dance Praise, 8.00 pm at the Russell’s Auditorium

Saturday 22nd April – Valupak Drama Praise – 7.00 pm

Russell’s Auditorium –Sunday 23rd April – GECCU LTD. Youth Praise – 8.00 pm

Russell’s Auditorium- Friday 28th April – Korean Divine Designs SVG Bible Fest dubbed

“Its All About God” at the Faith Temple Church from 8pm

The festival will climax Sunday 30th April with the Digicel National Gospel Showcase at Victoria Park from 6pm.