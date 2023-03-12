Barbadians could soon be touching down on African soil as early as the second half of the year once negotiations between Barbados and the Africa Export-Import Bank are finalised.

Barbados’ CARICOM Ambassador, David Comissiong, disclosed that negotiations between the Africa Export-Import Bank and Air Peace, a Nigerian Airline, were going well, and if successful, the island could see the commencement of that African bridge from Barbados.

Speaking to the media at an event to celebrate Ghana’s 66th Anniversary at Ilaro Court recently, the Ambassador described the multi-billion-dollar Bank as an African partner “of real substance and real resources”.

He stressed that the Africa Export-Import Bank had been partnering with the island and negotiating with the African airlines to make airlift from the continent a reality.

Although the deal has not been sealed, Ambassador Comissiong said he was looking forward to the start of the twice-weekly flight from Lagos.

“Hopefully, before the middle of the year, we’re going to have that direct airline licence not between Ghana and Barbados, but it’s likely to be between Lagos, Nigeria and Barbados twice a week. So, once we can get on that plane at Grantley Adams [International] Airport and fly across the Atlantic to Lagos, that is just a short journey from Lagos to Accra, Ghana,” he stated.

The CARICOM Ambassador continued: “I am very impressed with the seriousness with which the African Export-Import Bank does anything that they put their hands to, and if they tell us that it looks promising, I am confident that that flight is going to materialise and I would wager a bet that it would be a reality before the first half of this year.”

Comissiong pointed out that the promised airlift augurs well for greater economic and cultural exchanges between Barbados and places like Ghana. The event, under the theme Our Unity, Our Strength, Our Purpose, was organised by the Ghana Association of Barbados.