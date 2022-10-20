Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Camillo Gonsalves said discussions are being held to determine if the repair work at the Thomas Saunders secondary school should continue.

Minister Gonsalves said repair was scheduled to commence on the school immediately after the students were relocated to Arnos Vale.

He said following inspection, the school needs more work than it was previously anticipated.

Minister Gonsalves said if a decision is made to demolish and rebuild the school, it means that the students will remain in Arnos Vale for at least two years.

