Promotion 24/7 with CaribPR
The content originally appeared on: Trinidad and Tobago Newsday

News

File photo –

Police are trying to identify the body of a man found dismembered in the waters off Chaguaramas on Sunday.

Details were still sketchy up to press time, but police told Newsday reports of a severed leg being found in the water came to police at about 10.45 pm. Kayakers and beachgoers found the remains floating near the kayak centre.

Shortly after, a severed head was found.

Police and Coast Guard officers responded to the report and found the dismembered body of a man. The body was taken to the Forensic Science Centre in St James where an autopsy is expected to be done pending identification.

Digital Marketing by Hard Beat Communications

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR