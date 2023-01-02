The Portland police are probing the fatal stabbing of a man in the parish capital, Port Antonio, on Friday night.

The deceased is Calvin James of Boundbrook Avenue in Port Antonio. He was said to be in his 50s.

Reports are that about 11pm, James was among a group of men who were gambling at a shop, when an argument developed between him and others at the location.

During the fuss, James was stabbed by one of the gamblers, who then fled the scene.

James was later pronounced dead at hospital.

The killing has brought to 13, the number of homicides in Portland up to December 30.