News

A dazzling performance on stage at the Divali Nagar on Saturday. PHOTO BY AYANNA KINSALE –

AFTER an absence of two years, due to the pandemic, the Divali Nagar returned at the nagar ground in Chaguanas, with a gala opening on Saturday evening.

Although opening night saw significantly less crowds than in years gone by, those who did show up, were treated to traditional East Indian music, songs, dance and food.

A dancer, decked off in traditional East Indian garb, performs on opening night of the Divali Nagar on Saturday at the nagar ground in Chaguanas. – Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

East Indian clothing, shoes and jewellery were also on offer for sale at the many booths.

Local VIPs including former prime minister Basdeo Panday, Tourism Minister Randall Mitchell, Agriculture Minister Kazim Hosein, and Chaguanas mayor Faaiq Mohammed were present.

President of the National Council of Indian Culture (NCIC) Dr Deokinanan Sharma greeted the small crowd at the main stage and in reveling in the return of the celebrations, said that management of the organisation will see changes in the near future. The NCIC manages the nagar annually.

Minister Mitchell also spoke at the opening and thanked Sharma and his team for the work they have done over the years to ensure the continued survival of the nagar.

“Their work has undoubtedly made citizens more aware of traditions associated with Hinduism and East Indian culture; a culture which has significantly influenced our life here in TT,” Mitchell said.

He also reminded of the important message behind the celebration of Divali, for both Hindu and non-Hindus, which is the trumph of good over evil. He urged everyone to enjoy the nine nights of celebration at the nagar leading up to the observance of Divali on October 24.

“More importantly, let us challenge ourselves to be more peaceful, polite, and gracious to one another. Let us continue to walk along the path of positivity, hope, and light.”

In between these speeches, there were performances from various cultural groups including the ZeeTV Shiv Shakti dance group led by Michael Salickram; the Dragon Boys’ tassa groujp and even a steelpan rendition of a bhajan (Hindu religious song).