TOPIC: Diversions on Valley Road North.

The contractor for ongoing works under the Second Road Infrastructure Rehabilitation Project is hereby notifying the public of the work for the installation of a Culvert, on Valley Road North (VRN) (at the Southern end of Jennings, close to the Chinese Supermarket) from Wednesday 1st February 2023.The contractor plans for the work to be finished by Friday 3rd February 2023.

The nature of the work will result in diversions through the western side of the village during daylight hours only. Road users are urged to follow the diversion signs, flag persons and or the Police.

Northbound Traffic:

Road users traveling North on VRN are asked to follow the diversions sign and divert left on the Yorks Bay Rd, then right through the village before rejoining the Main Rd.

Southbound Traffic:

Road users traveling South on VRN will divert right at the diversion sign, then left through the village, then left on the Yorks Bay Rd to rejoin the main Rd.

Delays will be unavoidable during this period and persons are encouraged to adjust their travel times accordingly.

