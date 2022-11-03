The Democratic National Alliance (DNA) is pleased to announce the new candidate for the St. John’s Rural West Constituency – Col. Stephen Richardson.

The vacancy arose following the resignation of the previous candidate.

Col. Stephen Richardson is the Chairman & Creative Director of a local Hospitality, Development and Real Estate company.

DNA President, Joanne Massiah, stated “I am delighted to have Col. Richardson as our candidate. We have a shared vision for local and reputable foreign direct investments generally and for creating better opportunities for youth. Further, we are strident in our views that a better and fairer Antigua and Barbuda is possible!”

The DNA is committed to delivering our motto, Prosperity for All, through our adherence to the principals of Transformational Leadership.

