A doctor was on Monday evening injured in an accident which occurred in front of the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) Region Number Five Compound, Fort Wellington, West Coast Berbice (WCB).

Injured is Dr Michelle Paul. According to the RDC Region No. Five social media page, Dr Paul is attached to the Fort Wellington Hospital.

The doctor was picked up in an unconscious state and was rushed to the Fort Wellington Hospital, but was later transferred to the New Amsterdam Hospital for further medical treatment.