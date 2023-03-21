Internationally acclaimed Filmmaker Patrick Baucelin is launching his most recent film ‘An Tan Lontan’, a documentary incorporating performances to tell and understand the evolution of life in the Antilles over a century.

This film traces the history of Martinique and the Caribbean, from 1860 to 1960, with major reconstructions of everyday life including life in the countryside, in the city, cooking and living in wooden huts, transportation before the arrival of the car, then local taxis.

The film “An tan Lontan” is voiced by French voice actor Benoît Allemane who is known as the regular French voice of renowned actor Morgan Freeman. “An tan Lontan” has recently received its 5th award, at the 53rd Houston International Festival.

Project officer of the Discover Dominica Authority Daphne Vidal says the film office of the Discover Dominica Authority will organize a screening at a later date to be announced.

