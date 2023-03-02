Invest in the Caribbean
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Loop News

8 hrs ago

Photo: UWI-SRC

A magnitude 4.9 earthquake was recorded in the vicinity of three Caribbean islands this afternoon–Dominica, Guadeloupe and St Kitts and Nevis.

The UWI Seismic Research Centre (UWI-SRC) said the quake occurred around 4:18 pm local time at a depth of 133 km.

According to the Automatic Earthquake Location from the UWI-SRC, the quake struck:

170 km, W of Roseau, Dominica.173 km, SW of Point-?-Pitre, Guadeloupe.199 km, S of Basseterre, Saint Kitts and Nevis.

