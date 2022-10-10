– Advertisement –

Dominica Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit asserting that everyone wants their demands met in a hurry, highlighted the need for patience in an address to Sunday’s annual conference of delegates of the ruling Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP).

But Skerrit, the special guest speaker at the event, observed that the strain of the current global economic circumstances is putting pressure on the Caribbean.

And he explained that this prevents governments from meeting their people’s demands at the pace they want.

“On behalf of the SLP, and I said to you that I am here as a family member speaking to us all, and so on behalf of the SLP I am asking for the patience of party supporters,” Skerrit stated.

– Advertisement –

In this regard, he observed that the country’s problems did not occur overnight.

As a result, the Dominica Prime Minister asserted that the solution to the problems could not come overnight.

Nevertheless, he declared that the SLP would put Saint Lucia first, as it always has.

“Everyone will be on the bus – some will get on first, others will get on later. But there is pace for everyone on the SLP bus in Saint Lucia,” Skerrit stated.

“You must trust your driver Philip J. Pierre to take you safely to your destination,” he noted.

In addition, the Dominica PM told SLP supporters that they are responsible for supporting Prime Minister Pierre and his team.

And he assured that people are more likely to be patient when asked to wait if they feel that MPs have a relationship with them and the individuals think the MPs care.

Headline photo: Section of the audience at SLP annual conference at the Micoud Secondary School

– Advertisement –