Down to the wire: Reggae Girlz edge Paraguay 1-0 in 1st friendly int’l
2 hrs ago
Reggae Girlz captain Khadija Shaw (11) dribbles the ball during Thursday night’s friendly international encounter with Paraguay at Catherine Hall Sport Complex in Montego Bay, St James. (Photo: Marlon Reid)
It came down to the wire in Thursday night’s friendly international encounter between Jamaica’s World Cup-bound Reggae Girlz and Paraguay, but the hosts managed to clinch the victory in the final minute of the game at Catherine Hall Sport Complex in Montego Bay, St James.
Through Allyson Swaby, the Reggae Girlz secured victory with a stoppage time goal to end the game 1-0.
The Reggae Girlz and the South American stars will again face off on Sunday at the National Stadium in Kingston in their second friendly international match.
Jamaica qualified for their second consecutive FIFA Women’s World Cup tournament last July in Mexico, while Paraguay finished fourth in the South American Women’s qualifiers in August.
The host team is using the two matches to fine-tune everything for the big dance in New Zealand and Australia next July.
On the other hand, the South Americans are looking to sharpen their skills for the FIFA Intercontinental playoffs in New Zealand in February 2022. Three teams will qualify from the 10 down to take part.
