Dozens of Shop Stewards Complete Training

The Antigua and Barbuda Workers’ Union hosted one of the largest gatherings of Shop Stewards to take place in Antigua, as part of a two-day training workshop on Wednesday 26, and Thursday 27 October, 2022.

Having completed the Shop Stewards Training Workshop, more than 80 Shop Stewards will receive certificates of participation.

The activity, which was designed to strengthen capacity and build solidarity among both new and experienced Shop Stewards, consisted of several lectures, interactive presentations, audio-visual presentations and discussions.

In concluding the workshop, ABWU General Secretary, David Massiah, told participants that the Union’s strength depended on the engagement of every Shop Steward.

“We as officers do not have all the knowledge and information; but coming together, we all can be a force to be reckoned with at the end of the day,” Massiah said.

Massiah encouraged participants to follow international developments in the world of work. He warned of significant changes that will impact the workplace as many countries – including Antigua & Barbuda – prepare for a transition to green energy.

The two-day training received overwhelming positive feedback from many participants: “I think the presentations were all on point, and I think the presenters were well selected and they have shown themselves to be very knowledgeable of the material,” one participant remarked.

Industrial Relations and Training Officer at the ABWU, Hazel Luke, described the workshop as a resounding success.

“We have brought together over 95% of the Union’s Shop Stewards, and I think it augers well for the future of this organization. Not only are they better equipped in their roles, but this workshop has also created a platform for future engagements with our Shop Stewards,” Luke explained.

The workshop featured presentations on Divisions “C” and “D” of the Labour Code, as well as lectures on Collective Bargaining and Leadership.

There was also an exploration of the Shop Steward Guide Book, written by the late Sir. Keithlyn Smith.

The facilitators of the workshop were Pascal Kentish, Deputy Labour Commissioner; Kem Warner of KAW Management Services and several Union Officials.

