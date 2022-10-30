News

Someone broke into a bar in Erin between Thursday night and early Friday and stole an undisclosed amount of beverages, a television and a DVR (digital video recording) system.

The victim, Benjamin Alves, 61, reported that at around 9.30pm on Thursday, he secured his business place, Starlight Recreational Club, at Los Iros Junction. He locked all doors and windows and went away.

He returned around 6 am on Friday and observed a window open.

Alves also noticed that the DVR system, a television, and a quantity of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks were missing.

He informed the police, and Sgt Haynes, WPC Hendy, PCs Ramdass, Pascall, and other police visited the scene.

Checks revealed that the thief entered the business by forcing open a window.

No one has been arrested.

WPC Hendy is leading investigations.

In an unrelated manner, alcoholic drinks, money and cigarettes were stolen from a restaurant and bar in San Fernando between Wednesday night and early Thursday.

The victim reported that around 8.30 pm on Wednesday, he locked and secured Lee King Chinese Restaurant and Bar, also called Mamas Bar, at the corner of Drayton and Coffee Street, San Fernando, and went away.

He returned the next day at around 8.30 am and observed the padlocks missing and the latch to the business broken.

Further checks revealed $35,048, a quantity of alcohol valued at $2,175, and several cigarettes worth $3,018 missing.

Southern Division police, among them PCs Jackman, Basdeo and Harricharan, visited the scene and gathered evidence.