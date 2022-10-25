20-year-old charged with murder after fatal stabbing in The Gap
Drive-by shooting leaves two teens and a young adult man wounded
Tropical wave at 58W affecting the island today
Pride of Gall Hill cause major upset in BFA Republic Cup
Update: Shooting with injuries in Salmond
‘It needs to stop!’ Bring those responsible for leak to justice
MP Neil Rowe on rape charge out on $10,000 bail
27 days to go: The 2022 FIFA World Cup -Team Iran
UWI and Paradise advance in the BFA Republic Cup
(FILE PHOTO)
NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!
Three men ages 21, 18 and 18 were shot and injured after a drive-by shooting at Pioneer Road, Bush Hall, St Michael last night, October 24, 2022.
Their injuries are said to be critical – two received injuries to their abdomen and one to his back.
District A personnel responded to the shooting which was reported via telephone to the Police Operations Control Room around 11pm.
According to the police report, all three men were liming at a house in the area when a vehicle slowly drove by turned around in a gap in the area and shots were fired as it drove by the said house a second time.
The house and a parked car were also damaged in the incident.
The injured men were transported for medical attention by private car.
Investigations are ongoing.
More From
Update: 6:46pm, October 24
One man has been left with gunshot wounds after the Salmond shooting.
Police Information Officer Acting Inspector Rodney Innis told the media, a report of a shooting i
Forde plans to bring Constitutional Action
With five previous World Cup appearances, Iran is quite familiar with the expectations of the occasion and will be looking to cause some upsets
Attorney Roger Forde contends “It’s easy to get charge with rape”
‘I ask therefore, that we do not rush to judgment, but permit, a process, due process … to run its course’
The former Treasury chief will be Britain’s first leader of colour