The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Tuesday Oct 25

28?C
Two of the injured parties are in critical condition

Loop News

41 minutes ago

Three men ages 21, 18 and 18 were shot and injured after a drive-by shooting at Pioneer Road, Bush Hall, St Michael last night, October 24, 2022.

Their injuries are said to be critical – two received injuries to their abdomen and one to his back.

District A personnel responded to the shooting which was reported via telephone to the Police Operations Control Room around 11pm.

According to the police report, all three men were liming at a house in the area when a vehicle slowly drove by turned around in a gap in the area and shots were fired as it drove by the said house a second time.

The house and a parked car were also damaged in the incident.

The injured men were transported for medical attention by private car.

Investigations are ongoing.

