CPCE students

…as new CPCE facility commissioned in Region Three

Education Minister Priya Manickchand today commissioned a new building of the Cyril Potter College of Education (CPCE) at Vreed-en-Hoop, West Coast Demerara.

This new facility is located at the Regional Department of Education Region Three andwill cater to the needs of some 300 teachers. The commissioning of this new facilityforms part of the ministry’s plan to achieve 100 per cent trained teachers in theclassroom.

Delivering the feature address, Minister Manickchand stated that teachers areimportant assets to the development of a country. She noted that being cognisant of this,the Government through the Ministry of Education has taken several steps to ensureteachers are provided with training opportunities as well as being provided with otherbenefits to compensate them for their work.

With this, she announced that some 100 teachers across the country will be receivingduty-free concessions while 50 will be receiving scholarships to the University ofGuyana. Additionally, the Education Minister told the gathering that from January2023, “every teacher even as you train, will be receiving a salary as an in-serviceteacher.”

Education Minister Priya Manickchand and Region Three Chairman Inshan Ayube unveiling the plaque to the new CPCE facility

Minister Manickchand also noted that the quality of service offered at CPCE will beimproved.

Also delivering remarks, Chief Education Officer, Dr Marcel Hutson urged teachers toview themselves as an integral part of transforming Guyana’s education sector. Hestated that teachers hold the responsibility to mould students.

CPCE Principal Ms. Noella Joseph noted that previously, training for teachers in RegionThree was facilitated at Vreed-en-Hoop Primary School. However, due to the increase inthe student population at the college, the facility was constructed to provide bettertraining opportunities.

Regional Chairman, Region Three, Mr. Inshan Ayube was also present and encouragedthe teachers to take full advantage of the opportunities presented.