As of this Friday morning, Hurricane Earl was still strong, with maximum sustained winds of 105 mph near Bermuda.

While Earl is expected to continue heading northeast and away from Bermuda today, Bermuda will be exposed to life-threatening surf and rip current conditions through the weekend.

Up to 3 inches of rainfall are also predicted for Bermuda as Earl moves away.

Hurricane Earl projected track (Image: The Weather Channel)

By Saturday night or Sunday, Earl may start to slow down and head southeast of Newfoundland.

In the meantime, a Tropical Storm Warning remains in effect for Bermuda.