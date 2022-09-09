Premier pledges Cayman’s loyalty to the British Crown
‘Thoughts and prayers of Caymanians are with the Royal Family’
Experienced Caymanian named Head of Youth Services
CBC confirms arrival of more migrants in Cayman Brac
14 facts about Queen Elizabeth II’s relationship with Cayman
Flags flown half-mast in commemoration of The Queen’s life
NRA chairman explains how the DoE wears many hats
Update Sept 8: Danielle downgraded to tropical storm
Update: Hurricane Earl to impact Bermuda area at over 100 mph
Bermuda still exposed to life-threatening surf and rip current conditions
Hurricane Earl moving away from Bermuda
(image: The Weather Channel)
As of this Friday morning, Hurricane Earl was still strong, with maximum sustained winds of 105 mph near Bermuda.
While Earl is expected to continue heading northeast and away from Bermuda today, Bermuda will be exposed to life-threatening surf and rip current conditions through the weekend.
Up to 3 inches of rainfall are also predicted for Bermuda as Earl moves away.
Hurricane Earl projected track (Image: The Weather Channel)
By Saturday night or Sunday, Earl may start to slow down and head southeast of Newfoundland.
In the meantime, a Tropical Storm Warning remains in effect for Bermuda.
The Ministry of Youth, Sports, Culture & Heritage (MYSCH) is pleased to welcome Mrs. Mellony Bryan-Waugh as the new Head of the Youth Services Unit (YSU).
Mrs. Bryan-Waugh has had an extensive
The Ministry of Education has announced a temporary waiver of grade requirements for students seeking to qualify for Education Council Scholarships to begin undergraduate studies in the fall of 2022
Governor Martyn Roper said Queen Elizabeth II has served with dignity and over the past 70 years and described her death on Thursday as “terribly sad news”.
The governor said in a statement: “It is
Based on Thursday morning’s forecast from the National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Earl is moving north towards Bermuda as a category 2 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 105 mph.
If Hurrica
Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, has died. She was 96.
Buckingham Palace made the announcement in a statement.
A
According to the Caribbean Tourism Organization, 15-year-old Raeann Angeline Matute-Scott will represent the Cayman Islands at the Regional Tourism Youth Congress in the Cayman Islands next week.