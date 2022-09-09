The content originally appeared on: Cayman Compass
‘Thoughts and prayers of Caymanians are with the Royal Family’

Experienced Caymanian named Head of Youth Services

CBC confirms arrival of more migrants in Cayman Brac

14 facts about Queen Elizabeth II’s relationship with Cayman

Flags flown half-mast in commemoration of The Queen’s life

NRA chairman explains how the DoE wears many hats

Update Sept 8: Danielle downgraded to tropical storm

Update: Hurricane Earl to impact Bermuda area at over 100 mph

Bermuda still exposed to life-threatening surf and rip current conditions

As of this Friday morning, Hurricane Earl was still strong, with maximum sustained winds of 105 mph near Bermuda.

While Earl is expected to continue heading northeast and away from Bermuda today, Bermuda will be exposed to life-threatening surf and rip current conditions through the weekend.

Up to 3 inches of rainfall are also predicted for Bermuda as Earl moves away.

By Saturday night or Sunday, Earl may start to slow down and head southeast of Newfoundland.

In the meantime, a Tropical Storm Warning remains in effect for Bermuda.

Earl moving away from Bermuda

The queen’s sporting fascination was racing: ‘I love horses’

The Royal Family: Order of succession after King Charles III

Experienced Caymanian named Head of Youth Services

The Ministry of Youth, Sports, Culture & Heritage (MYSCH) is pleased to welcome Mrs. Mellony Bryan-Waugh as the new Head of the Youth Services Unit (YSU).

Grade requirements temporarily waived for scholarships

‘Thoughts and prayers of Caymanians are with the Royal Family’

Governor Martyn Roper said Queen Elizabeth II has served with dignity and over the past 70 years and described her death on Thursday as “terribly sad news”.

Update: Hurricane Earl to impact Bermuda area at over 100 mph

Based on Thursday morning’s forecast from the National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Earl is moving north towards Bermuda as a category 2 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 105 mph.

Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s monarch for 70 years, dies

Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, has died. She was 96.

Buckingham Palace made the announcement in a statement.

15-year-old Bracker participating in Regional Tourism Youth Congress

According to the Caribbean Tourism Organization, 15-year-old Raeann Angeline Matute-Scott will represent the Cayman Islands at the Regional Tourism Youth Congress in the Cayman Islands next week.

