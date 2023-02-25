A magnitude 5.4 earthquake was recorded early this morning in the Caribbean.

The UWI Seismic Research Center (UWI SRC) said it occurred around 3:02 am at a depth of 36 km.

According to the Automatic Earthquake Location from the UWI Seismic Research Center, the quake struck:

Basseterre, Saint Kitts and Nevis, 155 km, NW

Saint John’s, Antigua and Barbuda, 233 km, NW

Fajardo, Puerto Rico, 252 km, E

Meanwhile, the St Maarten Meteorological Department in its report on the earthquake in the Anguilla Region, Leeward Islands said a magnitude 4.5 earthquake was recorded 71 kilometres from St Maarten. It occurred around 2:58 am at a depth of 35.3 km.

And, the US Geological Survey (USGS) in its report said a 4.5 magnitude earthquake was recorded 52 kilometres north northwest of Sandy Ground Village, Anguilla at a depth of 35 km.

It listed affected countries as the British Virgin Islands, Saint Martin, Sint Maarten, Caribbean Netherlands, Saint Barthelemy and Anguilla.

Earthquake (St Maarten Meteorological Department)

Several persons reported it as being felt in St Maarten and Anguilla.