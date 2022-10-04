ECCB Celebrates 39 Years of Service to ECCU

4 October 2022, Basseterre, Saint Christopher (St Kitts) and Nevis –

The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) is celebrating 39 years of maintaining the stability of the EC Currency and unwavering service to the governments and people of the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU).

The ECCB was established on 1 October 1983 as the monetary authority for: Anguilla,Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, Saint Christopher (St Kitts) and Nevis, Saint Lucia, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Bank’s primary objective is to maintain the stability of the EC currency and the integrity of the ECCU banking system.

As part of its mandate the ECCB also provides policy advice to its eight member governments and assists with promoting the economic development of its eight member countries.

To mark its 39th Anniversary, the management, staff, retirees and well-wishers of the ECCB joined the congregation at the Pentecostal Church of God, St Kitts, on 2 October for divine worship.

During his address at the service, the Governor of the ECCB, Timothy N. J. Antoine paid tribute to the founders, framers and all others who had contributed to the stability that the ECCB brings to the region.

