A 29-year-old machinist is now dead after he was allegedly electrocuted Friday night while he and others were erecting a metal Christmas tree in front of a Lusignan, East Coast Demerara, residence.

Dead is Deepak Ramdeen of Good Hope, ECD. The incident occurred sometime around 23:00h at the Lot 139 East Lusignan residence of another fitter machinist, Gupta Ramcharran called ‘Billy’.

Reports are that the star on the top of the 27-foot metal tree came into contact with a live wire overhead, which caused Ramdeen to be electrocuted.

According to the Police, Ramdeen and others were all erecting the metal Christmas tree using a crane attached to a lorry.

During that process, Ramdeen as well as the others received electric shocks to their bodies.

They were all rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital.