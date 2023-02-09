One on One Educational Service says it has finalised an agreement with Community Systems Foundation (CSF) to implement its National Digital Education Eco-System across several new markets.

The system, which combines the power of One on One’s award-winning Learning Management System (LMS) and the Open Education Management Information System (OpenEMIS) software, is currently being used by the Bahamian government to manage its education framework, allowing administrators a full view of its education system at any given time, as well as providing them with the ability to power a hybrid education system.

This development forms a significant step in One on One’s mandate to position itself at the forefront of the effort to digitize education systems within the Caribbean and the Latin American region, particularly in small-island states looking to transform their education systems, the company said in a statement.

OpenEMIS, which was conceptualised and designed by CSF, in partnership with UNESCO, is a platform that allows for full integration of a country’s education system.

CSF engages with communities to build information technology solutions that lead to good development outcomes. It has a global network of over 120 senior advisors and technology partners supported by software labs in New York, New Delhi and Singapore.

The platform, which is currently being piloted or adopted in 31 countries worldwide, was created primarily by government administrators and policymakers to collect, manage, and analyse data on the education ecosystem.

The platform gives users the ability to access timely and accurate reports on the performance of teachers, and students, as well as other resources using the data collected. Through the platform, administrators will be able to set up programmes, assign resources, and track their progress through system-generated reports as needed.

The system was successfully adopted in the Bahamas, with the support of CSF, whose team provided backstopping to One on One in the on-the-ground execution of the implementation.

Since 2020, the Bahamian government has been using the platform to manage the resources in all its public schools nationally at the primary and secondary levels, which, when combined, stands at approximately 250 schools.

As at December 2022, the Department of Education was able to generate over 40,000 digital reports on time, which marked a major milestone in the government’s efforts to fully digitize its education and record-keeping systems.

This was a major project milestone for all stakeholders and put the Bahamas Education System as one of the most digitized systems, globally. This result sets the foundation for continued partnership and collaboration between One on One, CSF, the Bahamas Telecommunication Company (BTC) and the Government of the Commonwealth of the Bahamas.

On the heels of having delivered on these contractual obligations, and seeing a strengthened working partnership with CSF, One on One will now look to seize the opportunity to offer the implementation of this system in other countries across the region.

Speaking on the successful run in the Bahamas, Dr Ricardo Anderson, Research Development and Digital Innovation Consultant for One on One’s and the lead on the project said, “we are truly pleased with the outcome of this partnership in the Bahamas, which began in 2019 as a response to the devastating effects of Hurricane Dorian. We were committed to leading the Department of Education’s effort to digitize its education system and being able to deliver on this commitment is a significant win for everyone involved. With the learnings from this project and the support of our trusted IT solutions partners, CSF, we believe that we can effectively and efficiently complete these EMIS implementation projects across numerous countries in the region”.

The CSF Team was equally enthused by the partnership and the prospect of transforming education in the region.

Jon F. Kapp, Executive Director of CSF said, “The CSF and One on One partnership model represents a promising approach, ensuring authorities have the high-level technical assistance where and when needed to support the transformation of education systems to deliver better learning outcomes”.

“One on One’s vision is to enable as many countries as possible to digitalize their education system as a way of insulating against any short-medium term disruption in the administration of learning. We are looking to expand our reach in 2023 on the back of a successful Initial Public Offering in September 2022, which provides a solid capital based for us to take on larger scale projects across the region”, said Ricardo Allen, One on One’s CEO.