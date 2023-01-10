The dress code which was posted by the Demerara Harbour Bridge

Amid widespread backlash over a dress code announcement made by the Demerara Harbour Bridge Corporation (DHBC) via its Facebook Page, Public Works Minister, Juan Edghill, has since ordered the removal of the public notice.

The dress code posted by the DHBC outlined that persons wishing to conduct transactions with the entity cannot wear vests, short pants or slippers.

But in a social media post, Edghill – who has oversight of the DHBC – revealed that he has since ordered the dress code to be removed.

“A dress code publication by the Demerara Harbor Bridge Corporation was brought to my attention and I have instructed that it be taken down,” the Minister said.

He added that these rules imposed by the dress code do not align with the government’s vision for easing the way business is done in the country.

“While we encourage persons to dress appropriately when conducting business or visiting our offices, such actions do not promote our vision for an ease in doing business and our efforts to grow a stronger partnership between the agencies of the Ministry of Public Works and the Guyanese citizens,” the Minister explained.

Within recent years, the government as well as several private sector agencies have taken the initiative to abolish archaic dress codes, taking into consideration the country’s tropical climate and its cultural diversity.