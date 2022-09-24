The Minister of Education and Youth, Fayval Williams has “strongly condemned” the alleged sexual assault of a female student at the Oracabessa High School in St Mary on Monday.

“I am heartbroken by reports that a student at the Oracabessa High School … was sexually assaulted. I have instructed that counselling be provided to the student and members of her immediate family. I have also ordered a speedy and thorough investigation into the matter of the alleged assault,” Williams said in a statement Friday.

She noted that officers of the Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA), an agency of the education ministry, have since visited the school and started their investigations.

Williams underscored that schools must be safe spaces for students and teachers, in order for teaching and learning to take place unhindered.

She said the Ministry’s Region 2 which has particular responsibility for schools in Portland, St Thomas and St Mary has been asked to identify additional ways in which security can be improved at the school.

According to reports, the 10th grade student was found unconscious on the floor of a bathroom at the school about 4:00pm Monday while classes were still in session.

She was reportedly found by another student with bruises on parts of her body and was rushed to hospital.

The administration of the school has since confirmed the incident but has indicated that it is now a police matter.

Further reports are that her parents of the traumatised student have pulled her from the public school system out of fear for her safety.