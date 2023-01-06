8 found shot dead in US home after wife sought divorce
Fayval Williams
The Minister of Education and Youth is warning the public that the ministry is not associated with an online advisory telling persons that applications are open for a ‘Students Laptop Scheme 2023’.
In relation to the development, Fayval Williams said, “principals, teachers and the general public are being warned to be wary of clicking on the link”.
According to the offer, the scheme is open to all students who, for financial reasons, are not in a position to purchase a laptop of their own, and are in need of a laptop at their level of education.
The advisory also claims that 960,000 students are to receive free laptops through the scheme.