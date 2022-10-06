The Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training is reforming its data collection policy, following public outrage towards a survey distributed to first form secondary school students.

Chief education officer, Dr Ramona Archer-Bradshaw formally apologised Thursday afternoon for the survey facilitated by the Inter American Development Bank (IDB) on code.org which asked “invasive” questions to the 11 year olds.

“The Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training inadvertently accepts that in the final analysis, it must take responsibility for the unfortunate exposure of some of our secondary school children to questions that offended them, their parents and other stakeholders in our education system,” Dr Archer-Bradshaw said.

She acknowledged that the Ministry was negligent, admitting that they should have reviewed the final draft before administration.

“Clearly, what has transpired has left us in no doubt that we took too much for granted in not vetting the final survey,” remarked the chief education officer. She added that the “offensive scripts” will be destroyed and there will be “no further use of the survey without explicit and complete scrutiny”.

According to the education chief, the administration of the survey, which was purported as a pre-test on Computer Science, was immediately stopped. The survey was to be administered at five secondary schools.

Dr Archer-Bradshaw also disclosed that the Ministry was in the process of reforming its data collection policy at schools to “ensure that incidents such as this are never repeated”.

The IDB has publicly acknowledged that the Education Ministry raised concerns about the questionable questions from the survey but they were “inadvertently left in the paper”.

Supporting the IDB’s statement, the chief education officer added that the Ministry expressed “strong concerns” about the length of the survey and the content and it was agreed that modifications were to be done.

To address the reaction from parents and the teachers unions, the Ministry will be engaging in discussions today with principals of the participating secondary schools and parents of the first form students.

“Be assured that this Ministry will take whatever action is necessary to protect our children,” said Dr Archer-Bradshaw.