Minister of Education, Curtis King says his Ministry is seeking to address the deficiencies of Mathematics skills among students here.

The Minister said on Radio on Sunday that the Ministry be placing major focus on improving the poor performance in mathematics.

He gave the commitment that the Ministry will provide a greater level of support to the Math Teachers

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/MATH-INTERVENTION.mp3

Minister King said despite the progress made in education over the last two years, more work needs to be done.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/KING-INTERVENTION.mp3