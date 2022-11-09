The content originally appeared on: Antigua News Room
Edwards/Observer Newsco photo
Karim Edwards, the husband of a local magistrate, is now facing an upgraded charge of death by dangerous driving.
The previous bail granted was $5000 cash.
It was increased to 100,000.00 with a cash component of $20,000.
He is said to be responsible for the injuries suffered by two American University of Antigua (AUA) students who were knocked down on Friars Hill Road last month.
Twenty-one-year-old Kenneth Mathew died at the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre after suffering from a severe brain injury.
SOURCE: Newsco
CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP