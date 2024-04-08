The content originally appeared on: Latin America News – Aljazeera

As a new moon was not sighted on Monday evening after Maghrib prayers, Muslims in Saudi Arabia and neighbouring countries will fast one more day, completing 30 days of Ramadan. The first day of Eid will then be celebrated on Wednesday, April 10.

Eid al-Fitr, the “festival of breaking the fast”, is celebrated at the end of the fasting month of Ramadan by Muslims worldwide.

There are about 1.9 billion Muslims around the world, approximately 25 percent of the world population. Indonesia has the world’s highest Muslim population, with some 240 million Muslims living in the country. Pakistan is second with about 225 million Muslims, followed by India (211 million), Bangladesh (155 million) and Nigeria (111 million).

Traditionally, Eid is celebrated for three days as an official holiday in Muslim-majority countries. However, the number of holiday days varies by country.

Muslims begin Eid day celebrations by partaking in a prayer service shortly after dawn, followed by a short sermon.

The day is spent visiting relatives and neighbours, accepting sweets, and extending Eid greetings as they move around from house to house.

The most popular greeting is “Eid mubarak” (Blessed Eid) or “Eid sa’id” (Happy Eid). Eid greetings also vary depending on the country and language.

The video and graphics below show Eid greetings in 14 different languages.