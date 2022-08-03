New Fortress and I-Doc partner to offer students free medicals
Elaine Thompson-Herah into Commonwealth Games 100m final
Jamaicans urged to reduce heat exposure
World U20: Roshawn Clarke, Antonio Forbes progress to 400mh semis
Even simple exercise may help aging brain, study hints
Manchester Chamber of Commerce seeks to strengthen connections
Slide over, bobsleds. Curling is coming to tropical Jamaica
No applause for cops after suspect in Donna-Lee’s case charged
More mobile units, quick response teams coming as serious crimes spike
Jamaica will not be represented in the men’s final as Conroy Jones and Kemar Bailey-Cole did not progress out of the semifinals
42 minutes ago
Jamaica’s Elaine Thompson-Herah, centre, races to win a women’s 100m semifinal during the athletics in the Alexander Stadium at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant).
NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!
Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah clocked an easy looking 11.05 seconds to win her heat and qualify for the 100m final at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England.
Thompson-Herah, who won the bronze medal at the recent World Athletics Championships in Oregon, took victory on Wednesday ahead of Australia’s Zoe Hobbs, who clocked 11.15 to secure the other automatic qualifying spot from the heat.
The double Olympic gold medallist is in Birmingham after finishing behind Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson in a Jamaican sweep of the 100 at the World Athletics Championships.
She enters the final, which is slated for later (3:45 pm Jamaica time), with the third quickest time in the heats behind England’s Daryll Neita (PB 10.90) and St Lucia’s Julien Alfred (11.04).
Thompson-Herah’s compatriot Natalliah Whyte is the slowest of the eight qualifiers after clocking 11.17 seconds for fourth in the third and final semifinal.
The other Jamaican – Remona Burchell – crashed out after finishing fourth in the first semifinal in 11.48 seconds.
Jamaica will not be represented in the men’s final as Conroy Jones and Kemar Bailey-Cole did not progress out of the semifinals.
More From
Talented Jamaican young sprinter Tina Clayton and her compatriot Serena Cole have safely progressed out of the preliminary round of the women’s 100m on day two of the World Athletics Under-20 Champion
Earlier, Jamaica’s 4x400m mixed relay team captured the bronze medal and Kobe Lawrence secured silver in the men’s shot put
Police say forensic evidence supports view
Lawyer says his client wants his day in court
Constable Noel Maitland, the boyfriend of missing social media influencer Donna-lee Donaldson, has been charged with her murder.
Deputy Commissioner of Police Fitz Bailey made the announc
Two members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) were on Tuesday placed before the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court, to answer to a murder charge and other related offences.
“These charges we