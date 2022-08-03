Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah clocked an easy looking 11.05 seconds to win her heat and qualify for the 100m final at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England.

Thompson-Herah, who won the bronze medal at the recent World Athletics Championships in Oregon, took victory on Wednesday ahead of Australia’s Zoe Hobbs, who clocked 11.15 to secure the other automatic qualifying spot from the heat.

The double Olympic gold medallist is in Birmingham after finishing behind Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson in a Jamaican sweep of the 100 at the World Athletics Championships.

She enters the final, which is slated for later (3:45 pm Jamaica time), with the third quickest time in the heats behind England’s Daryll Neita (PB 10.90) and St Lucia’s Julien Alfred (11.04).

Thompson-Herah’s compatriot Natalliah Whyte is the slowest of the eight qualifiers after clocking 11.17 seconds for fourth in the third and final semifinal.

The other Jamaican – Remona Burchell – crashed out after finishing fourth in the first semifinal in 11.48 seconds.

Jamaica will not be represented in the men’s final as Conroy Jones and Kemar Bailey-Cole did not progress out of the semifinals.