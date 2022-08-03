The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

New Fortress and I-Doc partner to offer students free medicals

Elaine Thompson-Herah into Commonwealth Games 100m final

Jamaicans urged to reduce heat exposure

World U20: Roshawn Clarke, Antonio Forbes progress to 400mh semis

Even simple exercise may help aging brain, study hints

Manchester Chamber of Commerce seeks to strengthen connections

Slide over, bobsleds. Curling is coming to tropical Jamaica

No applause for cops after suspect in Donna-Lee’s case charged

More mobile units, quick response teams coming as serious crimes spike

‘When you win, you win,’ says young fish farmer

Wednesday Aug 03

32?C

Jamaica will not be represented in the men’s final as Conroy Jones and Kemar Bailey-Cole did not progress out of the semifinals

Loop Sports

42 minutes ago

Jamaica’s Elaine Thompson-Herah, centre, races to win a women’s 100m semifinal during the athletics in the Alexander Stadium at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant).

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah clocked an easy looking 11.05 seconds to win her heat and qualify for the 100m final at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England.

Thompson-Herah, who won the bronze medal at the recent World Athletics Championships in Oregon, took victory on Wednesday ahead of Australia’s Zoe Hobbs, who clocked 11.15 to secure the other automatic qualifying spot from the heat.

The double Olympic gold medallist is in Birmingham after finishing behind Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson in a Jamaican sweep of the 100 at the World Athletics Championships.

She enters the final, which is slated for later (3:45 pm Jamaica time), with the third quickest time in the heats behind England’s Daryll Neita (PB 10.90) and St Lucia’s Julien Alfred (11.04).

Thompson-Herah’s compatriot Natalliah Whyte is the slowest of the eight qualifiers after clocking 11.17 seconds for fourth in the third and final semifinal.

The other Jamaican – Remona Burchell – crashed out after finishing fourth in the first semifinal in 11.48 seconds.

Jamaica will not be represented in the men’s final as Conroy Jones and Kemar Bailey-Cole did not progress out of the semifinals.

Related Articles

Sport

August 3, 2022 01:14 PM

Sport

August 2, 2022 08:52 PM

Sport

August 2, 2022 03:24 PM

Recent Articles

Our Endz

New Fortress and I-Doc partner to offer students free medicals

World News

Driver gets 1 year in jail in death of Nicki Minaj’s father

Sport

Elaine Thompson-Herah into Commonwealth Games 100m final

More From

Sport

World U20 Champs: Clayton, Cole safely through to 100 semis

Talented Jamaican young sprinter Tina Clayton and her compatriot Serena Cole have safely progressed out of the preliminary round of the women’s 100m on day two of the World Athletics Under-20 Champion

Sport

World U20 Champs: Nkrumie wins 100m silver in national junior record

Earlier, Jamaica’s 4x400m mixed relay team captured the bronze medal and Kobe Lawrence secured silver in the men’s shot put

Jamaica News

WATCH: ‘We believe Donna-Lee Donaldson was killed,’ says DCP Bailey

Police say forensic evidence supports view

Jamaica News

Accused in Donna-Lee’s case, Noel Maitland, maintains his innocence

Lawyer says his client wants his day in court

Jamaica News

JUST IN: Cop boyfriend charged with murder of social media influencer

Constable Noel Maitland, the boyfriend of missing social media influencer Donna-lee Donaldson, has been charged with her murder.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Fitz Bailey made the announc

Jamaica News

Two other cops charged with murder

Two members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) were on Tuesday placed before the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court, to answer to a murder charge and other related offences.

“These charges we

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR