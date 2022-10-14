Seventy-three-year-old Nigel Powell of Harton, Lacovia district in St Elizabeth has been missing since Sunday, October 1.

He is of brown complexion, slim built and about 182 centimetres (six feet) tall.

He sports a high-cut hairstyle with a hat with the Rastafarian colours.

Reports from the Lacovia police are that Powell was last seen at church in his community.

His mode of dress then is unknown.

He has not been heard from since then.

Anyone knows the whereabouts of Nigel Powell is being asked to contact the Lacovia police at 876-966-6844, police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.