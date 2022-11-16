Promotion 24/7 with CaribPR
Ellerslie School closed due to smoke residue

4 days to go: Team Switzerland

Acting AG advises new attorneys importance of honesty and integrity

Sponsors pleased to be back for Hennessy Artistry 2022

Hennessy Artistry returns!

Evacuation ongoing as officers battle fire, unknown chemicals involved

ICT and Science graduates getting opportunities in Rwanda, Canada

$50,000 fine: Leave nesting sea turtles alone or else…

Barbados to enter pharmaceutical market with framework and facility

Tonisha setting goals for country and self

Brandons Beach facility also closes early because of commercial building fire along Mighty Grynner Highway

45 minutes ago

Fire Along Spring Garden Highway November 16 (Source Social Media)

Parents and guardians of students at the Ellerslie School are asked to immediately collect their children.

The school was closed with immediate effect at noon, as a result of the smoke residue from the fire on the Mighty Grynner Highway.

Bus transportation for students will be provided to Bridgetown and Speightstown.

Additionally, the National Conservation Commission has announced the closure of the beach facility and lifeguard tower at Brandon’s Beach, Brandon’s, St Michael.

All other beach facilities and lifeguard towers will remain open.

