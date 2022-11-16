Ellerslie School closed due to smoke residue
4 days to go: Team Switzerland
Acting AG advises new attorneys importance of honesty and integrity
Sponsors pleased to be back for Hennessy Artistry 2022
Evacuation ongoing as officers battle fire, unknown chemicals involved
ICT and Science graduates getting opportunities in Rwanda, Canada
$50,000 fine: Leave nesting sea turtles alone or else…
Barbados to enter pharmaceutical market with framework and facility
Brandons Beach facility also closes early because of commercial building fire along Mighty Grynner Highway
45 minutes ago
Fire Along Spring Garden Highway November 16 (Source Social Media)
NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!
Parents and guardians of students at the Ellerslie School are asked to immediately collect their children.
The school was closed with immediate effect at noon, as a result of the smoke residue from the fire on the Mighty Grynner Highway.
Bus transportation for students will be provided to Bridgetown and Speightstown.
Additionally, the National Conservation Commission has announced the closure of the beach facility and lifeguard tower at Brandon’s Beach, Brandon’s, St Michael.
All other beach facilities and lifeguard towers will remain open.
More From
‘I do it for the love of my country and I do it for the love of my sport’
Write the book! Dara Mathis shared her love and story on social media but did not expect the response
Who flew this plane? From the pilot to the hostess – Women!
Caribbean Creators meets Good News Day: Next step custom furniture line from Fabulous AF
Partnerships with Guyana, Rwanda, Ghana, EU Commission, European Investment Bank and other key players
Nine-year-old Amaya James has written her first number 1 bestselling book in the beauty category on Amazon in Canada called ‘Afro No’. The book tackles the sometimes-complicated relationship that youn