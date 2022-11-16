Parents and guardians of students at the Ellerslie School are asked to immediately collect their children.

The school was closed with immediate effect at noon, as a result of the smoke residue from the fire on the Mighty Grynner Highway.

Bus transportation for students will be provided to Bridgetown and Speightstown.

Additionally, the National Conservation Commission has announced the closure of the beach facility and lifeguard tower at Brandon’s Beach, Brandon’s, St Michael.

All other beach facilities and lifeguard towers will remain open.