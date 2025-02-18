News Americas, New York, NY, Mon. Feb. 18, 2025: In a historic moment for The Bahamas, Elon Musk’s SpaceX is set to make history today with its first international rocket landing. Scheduled for 6:08 p.m. ET, the Falcon 9 rocket will touch down off the coast of The Exumas, The Bahamas, marking a major milestone in space exploration and solidifying the Caribbean nation as a key player in the fast-growing space tourism sector.

The mission will see SpaceX’s Falcon 9 launch from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, before its first-stage booster makes a precision landing on an autonomous droneship stationed off The Exumas in the Atlantic Ocean. The landmark event underscores The Bahamas’ growing role in cutting-edge aerospace innovation.

Bahamian aerospace engineer Aisha Bowe, a former NASA scientist and CEO of STEMBoard, has played a critical role in helping establish space protocols for The Bahamas in collaboration with SpaceX, advancing the nation’s space travel innovation.

Residents and visitors in The Bahamas may hear one or more sonic booms as the rocket lands. The event is subject to weather conditions and regulatory oversight by the Federal Aviation Administration, (FAA) and the Civil Aviation Authority Bahamas, (CAAB).

This historic moment will be broadcast live via the SpaceX website atspacex.com/launches and on the Tourism Today Facebook page, giving global audiences a front-row seat to this milestone event. The Bahamas is the exclusive location for public viewing of Falcon 9 booster landings, further enhancing its reputation as a premier astro-tourism destination. Bahamas Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation, I. Chester Cooper, emphasized the significance of the event: “This historic collaboration with SpaceX and Elon Musk further reinforces our commitment to innovation and expanding our tourism offerings. This groundbreaking launch adds another proud chapter to Bahamian history as we claim our place in the space industry. We are proud to be the first international destination to host such a groundbreaking event. This will undoubtedly draw global attention to the beauty and versatility of our islands while advancing space tourism in our nation.”

A Memorandum of Cooperation between CAAB and the FAA, effective Jan. 15, 2025, has established a regulatory framework for aerospace activity. The Bahamian Cabinet has already approved 19 additional rocket landings throughout 2025, pending regulatory approval.

The simulcast of this highly anticipated landing will be available across multiple digital platforms. As part of the initiative, SpaceX will conduct quarterly STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) seminars in The Bahamas, benefiting students and educators. Additionally, SpaceX has pledged a $1 million donation to the University of The Bahamas to support STEM education. Bahamian-American Aisha Bowe, who worked closely with SpaceX on the initiative, shared her excitement about The Bahamas’ emergence as a space industry leader: “Seeing The Bahamas take center stage in space tourism fills me with immense pride. This event isn’t just about watching a rocket land – it’s about inspiring the next generation of Bahamians to become future engineers, astronauts, and space leaders.”

As The Bahamas continues to embrace innovation, this historic launch is set to propel the nation into a new era of astro-tourism, technology-driven investments, and global recognition.

For more information and to watch the live simulcast at https://bit.ly/4hH6fUX