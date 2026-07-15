England Argentina – Jamaican-Rooted Jude Bellingham Faces Messi For A World Cup Final Spot Today

By NAN SPORTS EDITOR | NewsAmericasNow.com

News Americas, ATLANTA, GA, Weds. July 15, 2026: It’s the clash of the FIFA 2026 World Cup – England Argentina! Jude Bellingham – the Real Madrid superstar whose mother, Denise, carries Jamaican and Kenyan heritage – leads England into today’s World Cup semi-final against Argentina, with a place in the final on the line. Kickoff is 3 p.m. ET at Atlanta Stadium. It’s a historic meeting on multiple fronts: England and Argentina haven’t faced each other since 2005, and – remarkably, given his two-decade career – it will be the first time Lionel Messi has ever played against England.

Two Tournament Talismans, One Collision Course

This match is shaping up as a direct duel between the World Cup’s two hottest players.

Messi, 39, leads the tournament with 8 goals – already the World Cup’s all-time leading scorer with 21 career goals, and he’s added a record 10 career assists this tournament alone. He could become the first player to win back-to-back World Cups since Pelé if Argentina goes all the way.

Bellingham, 23 – the same Caribbean-rooted midfielder whose two-goal performance knocked co-hosts Mexico out of the tournament – has been sensational himself, scoring two goals in consecutive knockout matches (against Mexico in the round of 16, then Norway in the quarterfinal). That feat makes him the first player to score multiple goals in back-to-back World Cup knockout games since Diego Maradona did it in 1986 – the same tournament as Maradona’s infamous “Hand of God” goal against England.

Bellingham sits on 6 goals for the tournament, tied with Harry Kane, just one behind Messi in the race for the Golden Boot.

A Rivalry With History

People walk past a sign outside Bellingham train station in south east London, which has been renamed Jude Bellingham in honour of the England striker, during the 2026 World Cup. Picture date: Monday July 13, 2026. (Photo by Yui Mok/PA Images via Getty Images)

England vs. Argentina carries weight beyond the football. The two nations’ World Cup history includes some of the tournament’s most fraught moments: Argentina captain Antonio Rattín’s 1966 sending-off in a bad-tempered quarterfinal against England; Maradona’s “Hand of God” in 1986; David Beckham’s red card in 1998 for kicking out at Diego Simeone, before his redemptive penalty against Argentina four years later. The rivalry is also long shadowed by the Falklands conflict of 1982.

England manager Thomas Tuchel has guided the Three Lions to the brink of their first World Cup final in six decades. Standing in the way is an Argentina side with a perfect record reaching the semifinal stage, fighting from behind to beat Norway in the quarterfinal.

The Caribbean Connection Runs Through This World Cup’s Biggest Stage

Bellingham’s Jamaican heritage through his mother has been a thread running through NewsAmericasNow‘s coverage of this World Cup – alongside Jonathan David’s Haitian roots powering Canada, Virgil van Dijk’s Surinamese heritage captaining the Netherlands, and the Caribbean nations Curaçao and Haiti themselves competing on the sport’s biggest stage.

Today, that thread runs straight into a World Cup semi-final. If England beats Argentina, a player with Jamaican blood will lead the Three Lions into their first World Cup final since 1966 – against Spain, winners of the tournament’s other semi-final.

Kick-off: 3 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. GMT, Atlanta Stadium.