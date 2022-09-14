Role of Cabinet Secretary in Jamaica explained
Keith Duncan, GraceKennedy, Musson foot Kamina’s FINN Partners bill
England hire coaches Saker, Hussey ahead of T20 World Cup
Some tax offices again offering same day driver’s licence processing
Manning Cup: JC hit 13 past St Mary’s College in season opener
Another appeal from cops for help to find missing girl
Gun found in tree’s trunk at St Ann business place
Ex-Iceland manager expected to take over as Reggae Boyz head coach
Cab driver held after reportedly abducting mother of his child
58 minutes ago
England cricketers celebrate a wicket during a T20 World Cup match against Bangladesh in Abu Dhabi in 2021.
NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!
LONDON (AP) — England’s coaching group will have a distinctly Australian feel at the Twenty20 World Cup taking place Down Under next month.
Already led by an Australian in head coach Matthew Mott, England have also hired two more people from Down Under — their former fast-bowling coach, David Saker, and ex-international batter Michael Hussey — to be part of the backroom team for the tournament.
Saker, who will begin his consultancy contract during the forthcoming T20 series in Pakistan that precedes the T20 World Cup, spent five years with the England men’s team before leaving in 2015. He helped to build the bowling attack that took the team to No. 1 in the test ranking as well as winning the Ashes in 2010-11.
Barely a year after leaving the England set-up, Saker was on the other side of the Ashes divide, working as Australia’s bowling coach. More recently, he worked as an assistant coach to Mickey Arthur with Sri Lanka.
Hussey, fondly known as “Mr. Cricket,” has acted as a batting consultant for numerous teams since retiring. He has coached with Australia, South Africa, Sri Lanka and IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings as well being director of cricket with Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash.
Source
More From
World 200m champion Shericka Jackson could only manage fifth place in the women’s 100m at the Gala dei Castelli, this season’s final World Athletics Continental Tour Silver meeting, in
Two mem were shot and killed in their St James community on Monday morning by an unknown assailant.
The deceased have been identified as 64-year-old cooking gas salesman, Henry Salmon, and 56-year-
Despite lack of classroom space and teacher shortage concerns expressed by some school principals, Prime Minister Andrew Holness says the Sixth Form Pathways Programme will be moving forward this acad
Former National Security Minister Robert Montague says it is time to arm all law-abiding Jamaicans.
“Any decent law-abiding citizen, with a clean police record, no mental (health) issues or domesti
Red Stripe today announced the increase in the bottle deposit for its products. The brewery will now refund $30, up from $20 for the return of each bottle and $840 for a whole crate.
Red Stripe exp
Two new recipients have been awarded the prestigious Gordon ‘Butch’ Stewart Tourism, Hospitality and Service Scholarship courtesy of the Stewart family, Sandals Foundation and Sandals Resorts Internat