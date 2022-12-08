England player Raheem Sterling to return to World Cup
NBA-leading Celtics embarrass sloppy Suns in blowout
Double murder at bar in Maxfield Avenue area of St Andrew
Second gas station robbery in Manchester in 2 days; now in Cross Keys
England defender Walker aims to contain Mbappe at World Cup
‘Stolen phones won’t work anymore,’ Digicel warns thieves
Island Child Style: Fourth time’s the charm!
Holness prefers to be ‘wrong and strong’ — Golding on new SOEs
England’s Raheem Sterling controls the ball during the World Cup Group B football match against the United States, at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor , Qatar, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr).
NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!
OHA, Qatar (AP) — Raheem Sterling will rejoin England’s World Cup squad after a break-in at his home in the U.K.
The Chelsea forward had left England’s camp in Qatar to be with his family, which meant he missed his country’s 3-0 win against Senegal in the round of 16 on Sunday.
But he will now to fly back out to rejoin Gareth Southgate’s squad ahead of Saturday’s quarterfinal match against France at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Wakrah, south of Doha.
“Raheem Sterling will return to England’s World Cup base in Qatar,” the English Football Association said Thursday. “The Chelsea forward temporarily left to attend to a family matter but is now expected to rejoin the squad in Al Wakrah on Friday (9 December) ahead of the quarter-final with France.”
More From
Digicel has announced that it is collaborating on an industry solution to block stolen phones from accessing all local mobile networks.
The company said the move represents a significant step in an
‘Lalo’ Lawrence, the brother and manager of Aidonia, in a post to his Instagram account, expressed the struggle the Lawrence family is facing as they wrestle with the grim reality of the death of the
Has a message for gangsters sending barrels of goodies with guns hidden inside
This is the bizarre moment caskets were raffled off at a Christmas party for mortuary owners in the Philippines.
The expensive funeral accessories, with prices ranging from 40,000 PHP (?593) to two
The Football World Cup can bring out some odd behaviours in people, globally, from fans running naked across a field where a match is being broadcast to loads of fisticuffs.
Jamaicans are not immun
A twenty-one-year-old bearer has been charged with robbery with aggravation and illegal possession of firearm after he was reportedly found in possession of a stolen motorcycle.
He is Stephen Bentl