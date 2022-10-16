Recording artiste Shaneil Muir collapsed on Saturday in her home city of Montego Bay, St James.

A release from her manager, Cara Vickers, a short while ago, said Muir was taken to GWest Urgent Care where she was assessed and sent on seven days leave due to stress-related symptoms and exhaustion.

According to the release, the stress-related symptoms and exhaustion led to her collapsing on Saturday.

Having been billed to perform at Shades Pon-Di-Beach and Cups Up in Ocho Rios, St Ann, Saturday and Hartford, Connecticut on Sunday, respectively, the ‘Yamabella’ deejay has apologised to her fans and the promoters of the two events.

According to the release, she has also vowed to take better care of her own health thus ensuring that she is able to honour her commitments to her fans as she continues to pursue the career she loves.

The ‘Top Gyal’ singer has also committed to speaking openly about her situation via her social media pages as soon as she is physically and mentally able to do so.

Dancehall artistes Chronic Law and D’Yani are also billed to perform at Shades Pon-Di-Beach at Sugar Pot Beach.