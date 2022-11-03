Dancehall star Spice is not in a coma, according to her booking agent Ray Alexander.

“She didn’t suffer a heart attack and she is not in a coma,” Alexander told Loop News on Wednesday evening.

The booking agent dispelled the rumours, which reportedly started with news that the ‘So Mi Like It’ singer had developed complications during a cosmetic medical procedure at an undisclosed medical facility in the Dominican Republic.

Even Minister Marion Hall, the dancehall artiste-turned-Christian formerly known as Lady Saw and the former queen of dancehall, urged her followers to pray for the current queen of dancehall during a livestream on Wednesday.

Despite Alexander insisting the comments are rumours, this would not be Spice’s first time under the knife as she previously had cosmetic surgery in 2020. In November of that year, she shared a photo of her “new designer body” to her Instagram page.

Cosmetic surgery enhances appearance for non-medical reasons, addressing physical features that can bring a person closer to their ideal body image.

The entertainer — whose given name is Grace Hamilton — is known for a slew of hit songs, such as ‘Send It Up’, ‘Sheet’, ‘Indicator’, ‘Genie’, and ‘Fight Over Man’, and ‘Romping Shop’ featuring Vybz Kartel.

Just over two weeks ago, in a post to her Instagram page, the recording artiste said she would be taking a break from social media. Since sharing that on October 17, no new posts have been made to her Instagram account.

In fact, if one checked her Instagram account, they would see only posts related to her latest album ‘Emancipated’, which debuted at No 7 on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart.

Her debut album ’10’ was nominated for Best Reggae Album last year.

In recent years, Spice has expanded her brand beyond the confines of dancehall, co-starring in the VH1 reality series Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, and championing her own clothing line, Graci Noir.