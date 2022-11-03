Dancehall star Spice is not in a coma, according to her booking agent Ray Alexander.

“She didn’t suffer a heart attack and she is not in a coma,” Ray Alexander told Loop News on Wednesday evening.

The booking agent dispelled the rumours as word spread that the ‘So Mi Like It’ singer had developed complications during a medical procedure at an undisclosed medical facility in the Dominican Republic.

He labelled the comments as rumours.

However, this would not be Spice’s first time under the knife as she previously had cosmetic surgery in 2020. In November of that year, she shared a photo of her “new designer body” to her Instagram page.

Cosmetic surgery enhances appearance for nonmedical reasons, addressing physical features that can bring a person closer to their ideal body image.

The entertainer — whose given name is Grace Hamilton — is known for a slew of hit songs, such as ‘Send It Up’, ‘Sheet’, ‘Indicator’, ‘Genie’, and ‘Fight Over Man’, and ‘Ramping Shop’ featuring Vybz Kartel.

Just over two weeks ago, the recoding artiste said she would take a break from social media. No new posts have been made on her page since that one on October 17.

If one checked her Instagram page, they would see a few posts, all centred on her latest album ‘Emancipated’, which debuted at No 7 on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart.

Her debut album ’10’ was nominated for Best Reggae Album last year.

In recent years, Spice has expanded her brand outside the confines of dancehall, co-starring in the VH1 reality series Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, and championing her own clothing line, Graci Noir.