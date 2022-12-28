Several entertainers continue to pay tribute to late reggae singer Joseph ‘Jo Mersa’ Marley, who was found unresponsive inside a motor vehicle in the United States on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old is a grandson of reggae king, Bob Marley, and son of reggae singer Stephen Marley.

In an obviously heartfelt tribute on his Instagram page, reggae singer Jesse Royal described Joseph as a loyal and direct individual.

“My heart is truly aching… Jo was such a solid, loyal and direct individual. An incredible and dedicated father, a friend u could always count on, and a lion who a govern him jungle,” Royal wrote while sharing photographs of himself and Joseph performing together.

He added that “Jo always ago tell you how him feel, despite feelings. The memories are too numerous to mention, the laughs were too real to forget, but at the moment, the pain is inconsolable.

“I’ve seen you grow thru so many changes and stages and only kept getting better and better Bro!”

In expressing condolences to the Marley family, Royal said he hoped persons would get the chance to listen to Joseph’s recordings.

“I pray that the world gets a chance to hear every piece of art u have ever created!! Even the demos, because they are that good! Broooo, mi still can’t even believe this is real. Sincerest condolences to the family. Jah mnow Mers,” Royal concluded.

Also in disbelief at the young Marley’s passing is dancehall artiste Sean Paul.

“Cyah believe young soldier. RIP G @jomersamarley, condolences 2 #stephenmarley an(d) the entire Marley fam. All his friends an fanz,” Sean Paul posted on Instagram.

Veteran entertainer Shaggy wrote on Instagram: “So saddened by the news of the passing of this young king @jomersamarley. Sending prayers and condolences to the Marley family.”

Also expressing his deep sympathies to Stephen and the wider Marley family was Big Ship captain and veteran entertainer, Freddie McGregor.

“It’s quite sad. No parent should ever have to bury their child,” McGregor wrote on Instagram.

“I’m sending love and prayers, and hope you all can find strength during this difficult time. Rest in peace young king,” he added.

Dancehall artiste Cecile, in posting a photograph of Joseph, shared: “SIP king. Condolences to his dad, his entire family, all his friends and fans.

“A my yute dis enuh. Jah know me feel it. I cannot begin to imagine the magnitude of their loss,” she said.

Meanwhile, Bounty Killer used Joseph’s passing to encourage persons to cherish each moment they have alive.

“Jah know star, let’s all just cherish each moment from here on, since none of us never know the time (when we will go),” he stated.

Joseph began his music career in 2010 with the single ‘My Girl’, which featured his cousin Daniel Bambaata Marley.

He followed up with the release of the single ‘Bad So’ in 2012.

Two years later, he released his debut EP, ‘Conformable’, followed by his 2021 album, ‘Eternal’.