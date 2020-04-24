Grammy Winning Artists Among Those Pitching In To Help Raise Money For New Orleans Artists

News Americas, NEW ORLEANS, LA, Fri. April 24, 2020: At least three Grammy-winning artists, including multiple winner, PJ Morton, are among those banding together to help raise money for Orleans and Jefferson Parish musicians.

The virtual festival, organized by Band Together Productions, LLC., is set for tomorrow April 25, 2020, the original first Saturday of Jazz Fest 2020.

Among the other performers in the 3-hour series of concerts will include Grammy- winning artist Jon Cleary and Shane Theriot, Grammy-nominated artists Tank and the Bangas and Sean Ardoin, the incomparable Ivan Neville, Stanton Moore of funk juggernaut Galactic, New Orleans jazz icon Kermit Ruffins, platinum-selling singer Cupid, and rockers Johnny Sketch & the Dirty Notes as well as Billboard Top 20 soul-funk band Water Seed.

Presented under the tagline: “New Orleans Musicians United in Rhythm, Heart and Soul,” the festival will be streamed from 3 – 6 p.m. CST on BandTogetherBenefit.com and ALT 92.3FM as well as through local and national promotional placements on prospective media partners like OffBeat.com and the City of New Orleans.

Supporters can begin donations immediately on the website.