Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves spent the morning in Clear Valley today, visiting the family and friends of persons who died in the vehicle accident which occurred in Sandy Bay on the weekend.

In an interview with NBC News a short while ago, the Prime Minister said the entire Government has been mobilized to provide the necessary support

The Prime Minister said practical support is also being given to the bereaved families

