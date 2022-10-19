Entrepreneur makes it her business to build future critical thinkers
Diversity and inclusion in the field of Science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) matter to Kavelle Hylton.
For this reason, Hylton established STEM Builders JA, a learning hub that provides students of all ages with affordable and innovative STEM resources.
Hylton has curated several resources at STEM Builders, including science kits, mobile laboratories, a children’s book, and online and onsite classes for students.
She has taught Science at the Convent of Mercy Academy (Alpha) and worked as a technical information officer and coordinator for science and technology education at the Scientific Research Council.
Watch the video by Richard Baker to learn how Hylton pursues a business of training the next generation of critical thinkers.
