Shamille Scott

1 hrs ago – Updated

Young People in Business: Kavelle Hytlon

Diversity and inclusion in the field of Science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) matter to Kavelle Hylton.

For this reason, Hylton established STEM Builders JA, a learning hub that provides students of all ages with affordable and innovative STEM resources.

Hylton has curated several resources at STEM Builders, including science kits, mobile laboratories, a children’s book, and online and onsite classes for students.

She has taught Science at the Convent of Mercy Academy (Alpha) and worked as a technical information officer and coordinator for science and technology education at the Scientific Research Council.

Watch the video by Richard Baker to learn how Hylton pursues a business of training the next generation of critical thinkers.

